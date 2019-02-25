Pakistan improves its precarious financial position: PIAF

Lahore

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front has said that Pakistan has been able to improve its precarious financial position with assistance from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and a promise of a $2.5 billion loan to be received from China.

PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that foreign exchange reserves which had plunged to below the critical levels of $7 billion have been able to touch $8.296 billion.

Quoting the data released by State Bank of Pakistan he said that from November till February, three tranches of $1 billion of the promised $3 billion aid by Saudi Arabia has been deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) alongside a $1 billion installment received from the United Arab Emirates at end of January, which has provided the government with some breathing space.

Quoting the data, PIAF former chairman stated that net foreign direct investment during the first six months of this government was recorded at $1.2 billion, against $483 million of net FDI received during the same period of last government, a growth of 149 percent.

Similarly, the inflow of remittances during the six of months surged to $10.5 billion, as against $7.5 billion recorded during the corresponding period of the previous government, an increase of 40 percent.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that if the country must grow, the tax-paying culture needs to be installed and the government has to prove that tax-payers money shall land not in the pockets of yes-sayers but channelled for real human capital development. He said the current government seems determined to preserve robust economic growth and shape the other policies around that goal.—INP

