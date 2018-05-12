Pakistan imposes travel restrictions on US diplomats

Tit-for-tat move

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan on Friday imposed reciprocal travel restrictions on American diplomats in the country as similar restrictions on the movement of Pakistani diplomats were imposed in the US.

The measures include travel restrictions, as well as treating US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports in accordance with Vienna Convention’s Article 27 “which does not provide for an exemption from scanning”.

A letter issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Embassy of the United States says the US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports will be strictly treated in accordance with the provisions of Article 27 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which does not provide for an exemption from scanning.

The letter says the rules governing interaction between Pakistan government officials and foreign diplomats, which were shared with the US Embassy on 27th of the last month, will be strictly implemented.

The letter further states that the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan will no longer avail facilities of using tainted glass on official vehicles and rented transport; non-diplomatic number plates on official vehicles; diplomatic number planes on unspecified and rented vehicles; and the facility of biometrically unverified or unregistered cell phone SIMs. It says the facilities of hiring or shifting of rented properties without prior no objection certificate and overshooting visa validity periods and having multiple passports will also not be available to the US diplomats forthwith.

The letter says Pakistan had undertaken every possible action to address the issue of alleged harassment, including establishing a fast-track mechanism to address any future complaints.The letter further says the US Embassy was apprised of the mechanism on 27th of the last month, and no incident has since been reported under the new mechanism.

It says that despite that the Foreign Affairs Ministry was informed that the new travel permission regime is going to be implemented for Pakistani diplomats and officials in the United States from today.