Pakistan imposes travel ban on Covid-19 variant countries

Observer Report Karachi

The Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday notified a new list of countries placed into three categories to deal with their passengers accordingly in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The director of air transport of the Civil Aviation Authority Irfan Sabir has notified the modified list of countries placed into three categories.

The CAA has updated its category C for international travel and added four more countries to the list.

South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Rawanda, Peru, Mozambique, Columbia, Comoros, Tanzania and Brazil were the new countries included in category C.

“There will be a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from Category C countries including withdrawal of exemptions earlier provided to Pakistan passport holders, NICOP and POC holders,” reads the notification. United Kingdom has been delisted from Category C countries and added into Category B.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan have been directed to carry a Covid-negative report while entering the area.

According to a notification, the decision was made by the Gilgit Baltistan authorities while keeping in view the prevailing situation which saw a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.