Pakistan imposes fresh curbs on schools, indoor weddings in Covid-hotspot cities

Indoor gatherings banned, 50% attendance in schools as fresh restrictions imposed in Covid-hotspot cities

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday revised coronavirus SOPs for education and other sectors as the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of the pandemic continues to intensify in the country.

SOPs for Schools

As per the guidelines, the classes for children under 12 years will be conducted on “staggered” days in the cities where positivity rate recorded above 10%.

Meanwhile, students above 12 years of age, who are fully vaccinated, will attend the classes in these cities daily.

However, the classes will continue as usual in the cities and districts where a positivity ratio is up to 10%. NCOC has directed authorities to strictly implement COVID-19 protocols.

The decisions were taken during an NCOC session held on Wednesday in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, a statement from the forum said.

The forum reached the decision after holding a “detailed review” of the current trend of the pandemic in the country and after a “deliberate and consultative process”.

SOPs for Gatherings

NCOC has banned indoor gathering of all types including wedding from January 24 in the cities with positivity above 10%.

However, outdoor gatherings, including weddings, will be allowed with a cap of fully vaccinated 300 guests.

