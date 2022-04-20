Pakistan, IMF resume talks in Washington over bailout package

Pakistan has formally resumed talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington over the bailout package.

The negotiations with the IMF officials will remain continued until April 24 and the IMF will release US dollar one billion tranche after successful talks, sources said.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqar has been in Washington for talks with the IMF officials. Governor central bank will also attend the session of the World Bank’s steering committee. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Miftah Ismail will online join the talks with IMF, according to sources. The proposals for the next budget would also come under considerations during the talks. NNI