Pakistan to host two professional squash tournaments from Dec 17-23

Islamabad

Pakistan will host two professional squash tournaments, the Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship and the Chief of the Ar Staff International Women Squash Championship in Islamabad from December 17 to 23, Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation, Tahir Sultan said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that the men’s and women’s tournaments would carry prize money of $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

He said both the events were being held in collaboration with Serena Hotels. “Besides Pakistan, a number of players from Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, France, Australia, India, Ireland, Iran, Wales, USA, Spain and Portugal are participating in both the events.”

He said Pakistan would warmly welcome the international players for the tournaments and would ensure requisite security for them.

Secretary PSF said that under the patronage of Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman, the federation had been putting tremendous efforts for promoting squash in the country.

“While in absence of international squash, PSF intends to send a message across that we have every potential to conduct mega squash activities and to host top world players in an efficient manner,” he said.

He appreciated the Sports Diplomacy initiative shared by Serena Hotel as their integral part to build stronger relations with communities for the promotion of squash.

“Pakistan has a tradition of excellence in many sports but competitive sports require the support of organizations through sponsorships and promotion.

Earlier, Pakistani squash players ruled the world and we hope to bring back the same spirit soon”, he said.

He expressed the hope that with the generous and regular support of sponsors, including Pakistan Air Force, Serena Hotels and Capital Development Authority, PSF would attain multiple gains from this mega squash activity.

This would not only project soft and safe image of Pakistan to lure international bodies to increase Pakistan’s due share f international tournaments, he added.—APP