Pakistan hopes US,Taliban talks to succeed: FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said Pakistan is hopeful that US-Taliban peace talks will reach a logical conclusion, resulting in intra-Afghan negotiations and eventual peace in the war-torn country. During her weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated that the possibility of reconciliation between both parties was discussed during the visit of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to Pakistan. She added that Pakistan is closely watching the developments between the US and Taliban.

Referring to the protests outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, the spokesperson noted that the matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the spokesperson further stated that ceremonies were held at Pakistan’s embassies and high commissions around the world to express support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

The Foreign Office also reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep engagements with the OIC regarding the Kashmir issue and said OIC has been a strong proponent of the cause and has played a dynamic role in bringing the issue to the forefront at international forums. She added that several OIC resolutions have been passed on different aspects of the dispute – including the gross human rights violation in the valley. Farooqui further added that Pakistan remains engaged with the OIC at the leadership level and several ideas are discussed on a regular basis.

In September 2019, OIC held ministerial meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and the report issued condemned the brutalities by the Indian armed forces.