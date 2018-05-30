Pakistan holds first single country exhibition in Chile

Observer Report

Santiago

The first Single Country Exhibition of Pakistan is being organized in Santiago, Chile at Estacion Mapoccho venue. Chile is considered as high income stable economy in Latin America. The Pakistani Exhibition has attracted thousands of buyers in it. Today is the third day. M/s. Euro Football Sialkot has received an order of 10, 000 footballs. M/s. Ghamza Industries got an order of 5000 shirts today. Yesterday, the company made a deal and as per the company information from June it will continuously supply shirts up to 50,000. M/s. Zuni (Shabbir Textile) finalized US $ 3000/- as test deal.

M/s. Santex Industries received an order of US$40000. Many people have shown a great interest in Pakistani composite stall where the clothes of Pakistani Fashion designers are being displayed. A boutique has asked for purchase of all composite – Fashion Designer products and 50 more pieces of every item. In addition, there is sale of thousands of dollars of many products on many stalls. The details of which will be shared after the conclusion of the event.