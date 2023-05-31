Pakistan hits back at IMF over political stability comment amid delay in bailout program

ISLAMABAD – International Monetary Fund (IMF) sparked new debate by commenting on political instability in the crisis-hit nation.

As IMF mission chief termed political stability indispensable for economic stability, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha responded to the recent comments of the multilateral lender.

PML-N minister called Nathan Porter’s statement an interference in the country’s internal affairs. Pasha said interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs is not the mandate of the IMF, saying our government is acting as per the law.

Minister highlighted that delay in the loan program is not in the interest of cash strapped nation, which desperately needs funds to avert a debt default. She also expressed hopes that the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will be finalised before the upcoming budget.

Our government did not sit with its eyes closed about the prevailing economic situation, she said, adding that if we could not salvage a deal, then there is a Plan B, however, she said the priority is the IMF program.

She called the upcoming budget an election year budget, hinting at relief for the public and efforts.