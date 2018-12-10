Pakistan Hindu Council welcomes CJP’s Tharparkar visit

Pakistan Hindu Council in its general body meeting, has welcomed the proposed visit of honorable Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to Tharparkar. According to details, the meeting was attended by Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, President Gopal Khamuani, Vice President Raja Bhawan Lohana and other representatives across the country.

President Gopal Khamuani, while exchanging his views, showed grief on the increased number of forced conversion incidents. According to him, such incidents are resulting in raising sense of insecurity among patriotic Hindu community.

On the occasion, Dr Ramesh Vankwani informed that the Hindu Marriage Act has been successfully passed in the Parliament. “Now, it is time to boost our struggle for the implementation,” he said.

The issue of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) also came under discussion. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, in his address, told that there are as many 1122 Hindu temples, 527 Gurdwaras and other religious places which come under the board.

The participants, in a resolution, demanded to appoint Chairman ETPB from Hindu community. On the occasion, Bait-ul-Maal was also asked to ensure continuing healthcare support to deserving poor Hindu patients from the Zakat donations.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp