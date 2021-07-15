Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs5.40 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday approved an increase of Rs5.40 per litre in petrol price for the remaining days of July.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed Rs11.40/litre increase in petrol prices.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved only Rs5.40 surge in order to provide maximum relief to the masses.

وزیرِ اعظم نے اوگرا سفارشات کے برعکس عوامی مفاد میں پٹرول کی قیمت میں محض 5.40 روپے فی لیٹر اضافے کی منظوری دی ہے۔ ڈیزل کی قیمت میں 2.54 روپے فی لیٹر، کیروسین کی قیمت میں 1.39 روپے فی لیٹر اور لائٹ ڈیزل کی قیمت میں 1.27 روپے فی لیٹر کی اجازت دی گئی ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 15, 2021

Gill said that the price of diesel has been increased by Rs2.54/litre. The new prices will come into effect from July 16.

Similarly, the government has approved an increase of Rs1.39/litre in price of kerosene oil and Rs1.27 in light speed diesel price.

The PM’s aide said that the government will bear the additional burden of not increasing the petrol price as per OGRA’s recommendation.

The following will be the new prices of petroleum products w.e.f 16th July 2021:

Product Existing Prices w.e.f 1-07-2021 New Prices w.e.f. 16-07-2021 Increase (+) / Decrease (-) MS (Petrol) 112.69 118.09 +5.40 High Speed Diesel (HSD) 113.99 116.53 +2.54 Kerosene (SKO) 85.75 87.14 +1.39 Light Diesel Oil 83.40 84.67 +1.27

On June 30, the federal government raised the petrol price by Rs2 per litre for the first half of July.

The price of high-speed diesel had been increased by Rs1.43/litre.