Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs1.71 per litre for August

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shzhbaz Gill announced on Friday that the price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.71 per litre for the first half of August.

Taking to Twitter, the special aide said that the decision had been made in light of recommendations made by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

He said that the summary recommending surge in diesel prices have been rejected as they affect farmers and common people directly.

The price of kerosene oil has been increased by 0.35 paisas. The new prices will come into effect from August 1.

اوگرا کی سفارش پر پٹرول کی قیمت میں فی لیٹر 1.71 روپے کا اضافہ کیا جا رہا ہے جبکہ ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں کسی قسم کا اضافہ نہیں کیا جا رہا۔ ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں اضافے سے عام آدمی اور کسان زیادہ متاثر ہوتا ہے اس لئے ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کی سمری مسترد کر دی گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/f9mlC2Yhlw — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 30, 2021

According to the data of July 26, the price of petrol in 27 countries is lower than Pakistan while prices in 140 are higher than Pakistan.

The average petrol price in the world is $1.19/litre while in Pakistan, it stands at $0.72/litre.

At present, the government of Pakistan is collecting almost zero tax on petroleum products, said, adding that the whole world is suffering from inflation because of Covid-19 pandemic.