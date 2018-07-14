Pakistan HC meets FM of Trinidad & Tobago

Port Of Spain

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Tariq Azim Khan had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Senator Dennis Moses at Port of Spain.

The High Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on social, political and economic developments taking place in Pakistan and said that Pakistan provides an excellent opportunity for foreign investors to make profit in the fastest growing economy. The High Commissioner also briefed the foreign minister on the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir and the growing atrocities being committed by the occupational forces.

The High Commissioner further briefed the foreign minister on Pakistan’s effort to bring peace in Afghanistan and said that strong, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan will continue to support peace process in Afghanistan. The foreign minister agreed that there exists huge potential for cooperation between Pakistan and Canada and all efforts will be made to boost bilateral trade.—INP

