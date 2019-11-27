Pakistan has sights set on boosting ties with African countries: Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed the need for Pakistan and the African region to enhance collaboration in common priority areas such as security, education, health, trade, tourism, and climate change. In his address at the two-day Envoys Conference, titled ‘Engage Africa’, the president spoke of the similarities and potential for cooperation between Pakistan and African nations.

He emphasised the need for both sides to work in close cooperation, particularly on defence and trade, to achieve peace and prosperity for their respective regions. “Pakistan’s economy is improving; we have a thriving middle class and our country is opening up to the world. Pakistan is emerging as a land of opportunities and foreign investment is also increasing by the day,” said President Alvi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also addressed the event and highlighted Pakistan’s desire for increased communication and cooperation with African countries.

“Pakistan has initiated economic diplomacy under which we are committed to enhancing our exports around the world. Pakistan has strong political and diplomatic ties with African countries and there is immense potential for increased trade and greater economic partnerships,” said the foreign minister.