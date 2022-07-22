Pakistan has ‘record-high’ petrol, diesel reserves: ministers

Say whenever Imran’s fitna rears its head, economy begins to destabilise

Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir asserted on Thursday that the PML-N-led coalition government’s commitment to stabilise Pakistan’s economy and prevent the effects of an “international energy crisis” from manifesting in the country was clear as petroleum product reserves were at a “record level”.

Dastgir, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, said this as he drew comparisons between Pakistan and “another country in the region that is facing economic difficulties”.

“A comparison is necessary,” he said, adding that the biggest indication of economic turmoil in the country was that it ran out of petroleum products.

“People had to stand in queues for four days to get petrol. But here, we have diesel stocks that will last for two months and those of petrol for 34 days,” Dastgir said. “ So it should be clear that this broad-based government is [working] to stabilise the economy … [and] protect the people of Pakistan from the effects of an ongoing international energy crisis as much as possible.”