Pakistan has most progressive transgender law in world: Mazari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minster for human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said Pakistan has the most progressive laws for transgender people in the world but no ministry was taking its ownership. We are implementing this law fully to make this neglected segment of our society be respected and be given a due and suitable role and now in this regard setting up transgender centre to address their problems.

National Commission on Child rights has been formed, it has got its funding and is working efficiently, the firebrand lawmaker said, adding People with disabilities Bill has been passed by the National Assembly but awaiting to be approved by the Senate. It was taken over by the previous government but we modified and improved it and tabled it in the august houses.

She was talking in a webinar held under Corporate Group Pakistan Conversations. The discourse targets diversified people across country deliberating on core national issues.

She said, “I was interested in foreign affairs and defence ministries but Prime Minister told me that they could not accommodate you in them so I chose Human Rights ministry as I was associated with the sector for at least 40 years in terms of Women Action Forum and I also worked on forced disappearance issue.”

Mazari said that first the HR ministry worked on legislation needed, then implementation on enacted laws and providing awareness to women on their rights and strict execution of laws against child abuse. The Minister was very much content on passing of Zainab Alert Bill, saying that I don’t feel shame to mark it as achievement of my ministry as it has somewhat brought it much needed fear among wrongdoers and will be effectively implemented by the PTI government.