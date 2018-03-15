Pakistan has most advance safety features reactors: DG IAEA

Karachi

Director General (DG), IAEA Yukiya Amano has said “ I am very impressed to see that Pakistan has taken all possible nuclear safety and security measures and has most advanced safety features reactors”.

He shared his views after visiting K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants while addressing the one-day seminar was organized by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) and the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on ‘The Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy and Pakistan’ to highlight the importance of nuclear energy for Pakistan’s economic development here on Wednesday at local hotel of Karachi. Director General IAEA Yukiya Amano has said that Pakistan has a long history of cooperation with the IAEA, starting with the inception of the agency itself in 1957. Pakistan’s cooperation with the agency has been reciprocal, wherein the international agency has also greatly benefitted from Pakistan’s nuclear expertise and its human resources.

He further said that Pakistan had been a beneficiary of the IAEA assistance and its government is fully committed to enhance this collaboration with the agency in diverse fields ranging from nuclear power development to that of human health, agriculture and livestock.

He said Pakistan has conceptualized and developed an intensive programme for peaceful uses of nuclear energy, which offers great opportunities. Pakistan is fully committed to IAEA’s objectives. Its civil nuclear cycle is under sadeguards and its nuclear safety and security regime is par excellence.

He also appreciated that Pakistan is also enhancing crop yield in the field of agriculture.

DG IAEA mentioned that Pakistan and IAEA have mutually beneficial and wide ranging cooperation.

Dr. Zafar Ali, Director General Security Division, Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan is all set to be a full member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and contribute towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals worldwide. Pakistan has offered to share its experience and expertise with other countries in the area of peaceful uses of nuclear technology, nuclear safety and security, non- proliferation and export controls. —INP