Pakistan has lower petrol prices than India, other regional countries

LAHORE – Pakistan’s petroleum prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region, including India and Bangladesh.

According to a regional comparison conducted in Pakistani rupee, petrol price in Pakistan stands at 108.56 per litre while in India it is Rs205.21, highest among eight countries listed for comparison.

The commodity is available in Sri Lanka at Rs125.06, in China Rs173.73, Bangladesh Rs162.22, Indonesia Rs115.06, Bhutan Rs145.26 and Nepal Rs165.82.

Reports on Monday claimed that the Oil and Gas Regulator Authority has recommended an increase of up to Rs4.2/litre in petrol prices for remaining days of June.