Pakistan has lot of talent to take country to self-reliance: PM Inaugurates country’s first facility for local ventilator

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Monday said Pakistan has lot of talent to take the country to the self-reliance and earn high place in the comity of nation in new technological innovation adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government would strongly support any initiative to harness the youth’s potential.

Prime Minister Imran observed this after visiting the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur Hazara division to inaugurate a production facility that manufactures Pakistan’s first-ever indigenously-developed ventilators.

PM Imran was accompanied by Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Energy Minister Omar Ayub, Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr. Faisal Sultan, National Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, and other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan said the government’s approach in response to Coronavirus pandemic and adopting smart lockdown while keeping the economy afloat has been widely acknowledged.

“Our approach in response to the coronavirus pandemic and adopting smart lockdown while keeping the economy afloat has been widely acknowledged. Our focus will now remain on comprehensive health reforms”. The Prime Minister said.

Imran khan was all praise for the initiative taken by NRTC and the Ministry of Science & Technology for the first ever indigenously produced ventilators and felicitated the nation over the land mark achievement. The Prime Minister according to a tweet from the PM’s office termed it a landmark achievement for Pakistan and congratulated the entire team. The NRTC is indigenously providing services including communication equipment, e-policing, electro-medical equipment, [and] hardware and software.

The NRTC has "started local manufacturing of portable ventilators named 'SafeVent SP100. SafeVent SP 100 is FDA/CE approved economical and reliable ventilator. NRTC has already produced 15 units of SafeVent SP 100 and has a production capacity to manufacture 250 – 300 units per month. The current production capacity would provide the much-needed comfort to Pakistan as it deals with an uptick in the coronavirus cases.

Earlier, the NRTC Managing Director Brig Tofique Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran about the corporation’s history, sectors of research and development, and products and services.