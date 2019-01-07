Malik Ashraf

IN the backdrop of Pakistan having facilitated direct talks between US and the Taliban and positive vibes emanating from the parleys, the statement by President Trump to have ‘great relationship’ with Pakistan and meeting the Pakistani leadership in the near future, is a welcome development as far as relations between the two countries and finding a solution to the Afghan conundrum are concerned. The change in the US attitude towards Pakistan and the efforts to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan through dialogue, in fact is vindication of the position taken by the civilian and military leadership of the latter against the new policy on Afghanistan and Asia announced by President Trump. The policy announced by President Trump with major emphasis on use of military might to defeat the Taliban and bring them to the negotiating table was almost a repeat of the strategy that US has been pursuing during the last seventeen years without any success which, according to Einstein amounted to insanity. Getting tough with Pakistan was also a misperceived ploy. Pakistan has always yearned and made relentless efforts to promote reconciliation in Afghanistan through bilateral and multilateral channels because it has an unswerving belief in the fact that peace in Afghanistan is absolutely imperative for peace in Pakistan and defeating the terrorists who are a common threat to both the countries. It has been cooperating with the US in her own interest and not for their money, notwithstanding the fact that US interests in the region are quite inimical to strategic interests of Pakistan.

Pakistan has incurred huge losses in terms of men and material as a front line state against terror and the money provided to her by the US through CSF and military assistance is not even peanuts as compared to those losses. The US is a superpower and Pakistan has always desired to have cordial relations with her by trying to find common grounds to build those relations. It is indeed regrettable to note that the US instead of appreciating the sacrifices made by Pakistan and assisting her sincerely in her efforts to facilitate reconciliation in Afghanistan has been persistently accusing her of being duplicitous by providing sanctuaries to the terrorist entities, especially Haqqanis. The Afghan Government has also been acting as his maters voice and contributing to an ever-increasing ambience of mistrust. The US move to portray Pakistan as a fall guy for its failure in Afghanistan was also a major impediment in the progress towards resolving the conflict in that war ravaged country. While the regional countries can also play a significant role in bringing about the required reconciliation but it needs to be acknowledged that Pakistan’s role is of pivotal importance. If the US is really sincere in finding amicable solution to the war in Afghanistan and evolving face-saving mechanism for disengagement from Afghanistan, it has to trust Pakistan as dictated by the geo-strategic realities in the region.

The US also needs to revisit its obsession regarding assigning any role to India in the post settlement period in Afghanistan. India is not a neighbour of Afghanistan. Besides, it is also a hostile country towards Pakistan which also has been promoting acts of terrorism in Pakistan through nexus between RAW and the Afghan intelligence NDS. Pakistan is justifiably opposed to Indian involvement in Afghanistan. The Taliban against whom it has been assisting the Northern Alliance, would probably also not want Indian influence in their country. Indian involvement may not be of any help in promoting peace in Afghanistan and could rather prove to be unpalatable irritant. Regional countries like China, Russia and some of the Central Asian States which have been affected by the menace of terrorism in varying degrees as well as Pakistan cannot only facilitate the success of dialogue between the US and Taliban in addition to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar but could also provide adequate guarantees to ensure that the agreed arrangement between Taliban and the US is faithfully implemented. These countries can also play a meaningful role in rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure in Afghanistan besides nudging the much needed process of development. China is already involved in several development projects in Afghanistan and would be willing to play a still greater role after settlement of the conflict in that country.

Nevertheless, the key to the resolution of Afghan conflict is in the hands of the US. It needs to exhibit more flexibility towards the Taliban by considering their demands seriously without letting the ego of a superpower to act as a debilitating factor. The Taliban are surely in a much stronger position as even after seventeen years of military confrontation they control 40% of the Afghan territory and retain the capability to strike at will at the government installations and carrying out terrorist attacks as is evident from the increase in such incidents after the announcement of new policy by President Trump. The US needs to acknowledge that fact and keep it in mind while negotiating with them. It is encouraging to note that the Taliban have shown their faith in the newly initiated process and are willing to continue it in the future as well. It is indeed a great opportunity to capitalise on. The US must ensure its success through its flexible response to the demands of the Taliban. The failure of the parleys can push the region into an un-ending instability.

