Pakistan has great potential for ICT sector: IT Minister

Observer Reporter

Barcelona

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that Pakistan has great potential for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and digitally literate young people offer a great opportunity in terms of consumers.

He stated this during the visit to Barcelona, Spain where he attended the GSMA ministerial programme and Mobile World Congress 2019.

After assuming the office, this was the maiden and a vital visit in which the IT and Telecom Minister intended to gauge Pakistan’s current standings in the ICT sector considering latest technological developments, cultivate new avenues and opportunities for bringing foreign investments to Pakistan and engage with global ICT policy makers and regulators for understanding the best practices for evolving the ICT sector of Pakistan on international pace and standards.

During the three-day visit, Dr. Siddiqui met with Ministers Senior Administrators of other Governments, CEOs of Global Tech Firms and Senior Officials of Multilateral Policy Making Organizations and exchanged his views about the potential of Pakistan’s ICT sector and overall market. While visiting the local IT Companies at Ministry of IT and Telecom, Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) supported booth at the MWC-19 event, he met with the CEOs of local tech firms and appreciated their products/solutions and assured them support of the government in expanding the IT export footprint of the country.

He also directed his team to present him with a larger inclusion plan for IT Companies of Pakistan through a National Level Exhibition for IT/Tech Firms through the support of Government, so that larger international community could visit Pakistan and provide with more opportunities to the local tech industry which they duly deserve.

On Feb 25, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain, Khayyam Akbar along with Counsel General of Pakistan in Barcelona, Imran Ali invited the Minister for IT and Telecom to Pakistani consulate where Akbar briefed the Minister about the potential of MWC event and potential avenues in ICT sector in Spain. The Ambassador assured his highest support to the Minister for cultivating new investment and export opportunities for ICT sector in Pakistan.

The Minister also met with Steven Yi, Senior Vice President of Middle East and Africa of Huawei and requested them to expand their footprint in Pakistan and develop their regional support centre.

During the discussion, Huawei Management apprised the Minister about their current operations in the country and further expressed their desire to expand its regional operations from Pakistan to support local and regional operations, which will create new job opportunities in the country.

In another meeting with the Global CEO of VMware Pat Gelsinger, opportunities of bilateral interest were discussed in which Dr. Siddiqui expressed his desire for VMWare to invest in the human capital development in Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp