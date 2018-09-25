INTERNATIONALLY-renowned artist, social crusader and peace activist Jimmy Engineer has said that the sole purpose behind his goodwill tours of different country and displaying his creative art is to tell the world that Pakistan has great people, great culture and great artists.

He said that displaying his art work in foreign countries indeed carry a message as lots of people do not know about Pakistan and this is the best way to come here and convey the message. Jimmy Engineer said this while delivering a talk about his life, art and motherland Pakistan at the inauguration of paintings exhibition and during inter-action with the visitors at The Mall, Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada which was organized by his cousin Neely Engineer and which was a great success as hundreds of community members including Pakistan Consul General Imran Siddique, Members of the Parliament and Councillors turned there every day it was in progress.

Jimmy Engineer said he wears four hats as a social worker, an artist, a human rights worker and a peace activist and try to live these four lives together. Continuing, he said ‘ As an artist, I am an idealistic person, as a social worker I have to be very compassionate as I have to help the people, as a human rights activist I have to fight for the people’s rights so I have to be aggressive and as a peace activist I have to talk about peace’.

According to a message received here, Jimmy Engineer highly praised those who visited the venue of the exhibition to view his paintings. The visitors included Senator Salma Ataullah Jan, MP Iqra Khalid, MPP Khalid Rasheed, Consul General of Turkey in Canada Erdeniz, President Flato Developments Inc Shakir Rehmatullah, President Canada-Pakistan Business Council Samir Dossal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mindshare Workspace Mississauga Robert Martellaci, President of Ontaria Zorastrian Neville Patrawala, Councillor Pat Saito, artist and radio producer and Ambassador for World Peace Ms Arooj and General Manager of Erin Mills Town Centre Will Campbell .

The art work displayed in the exhibition, which has since ended, depicted not just colours of culture but there was a message in each painting, some carried suffering of a person in need while some of art work virtually took the onlookers to the countryside and paintings of the Mughul architecture left everyone in a trance.

While continuing his goodwill visit to Canada, Jimmy Engineer also attended a dinner hosted in his honour in Ontario by President Flato Development Inc Shakir Rehmatullah, which was also attended, by Senator Salma Attaullahjan and President Canada-Pakistan Business Council Samir Dossal among others.

