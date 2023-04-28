Pakistan has cordial relations with Iran, Romania: President Alvi

Outgoing ambassadors call on Dr Alvi

Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing cooperation with Iran and Romania in all areas of mutual interest. He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassadors of Iran and Romania, who separately called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the president said that Pakistan greatly valued its fraternal relations with Iran as both brotherly countries shared historic linkages and cultural affinities, besides having commonalities of views on issues of regional and international significance. He emphasized the need for increasing economic cooperation and expanding the trade volume for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

He also highlighted the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces against Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of India, saying Muslims were being isolated and persecuted in India and the Muslim World needed to take notice of the Indian brutalities against Muslims. The president thanked the Iranian government for its support and stance on the Kashmir issue. While appreciating the landmark initiative taken by Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic relations, the president said that normalization of relations between the two countries would lead to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting also underscored the need for promoting counter-terrorism cooperation to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini underlined the need for enhancing economic, cultural and political cooperation between the two countries. He said that both countries had great potential to further expand economic cooperation. He informed that both sides had agreed to construct six border markets that would boost bilateral trade. He apprised the President on the ongoing electricity transmission projects that would benefit the people of Balochistan. The president appreciated the contribution of the outgoing Ambassador for promoting bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.