Consul General of the American Embassy in Lahore William Makaneole has said that Pakistan has been and continues to be a valued partner of the United States.

This was stated by him during his visit to Government Post Graduate College Attock to attend an event as chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and Principal Government Post Graduate College Professor Majid Bhatti welcomed the distinguished guest.

Consul General William Makaneole said that the US and Pakistan governments have partnered on many issues and our people-to-people ties are strong. The United States has a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab province in the fields of education, economics, health, law, and beyond. The US Consulate Lahore is looking forward to deepening and expanding these relationships in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza said that we welcome William Makaneole. The visit of the US Consul General will further expand the diplomatic, commercial, mutual and cultural relations between the two countries. Culture plays an important role in the mutual relations of countries. Culture includes a country’s formation, history, language, customs, music, arts, literature, architecture, food, clothing and other cultural factors. This cultural duality separates one country from another because of individuality, distinction and differentiation, he added.

The US Consul General visited various departments of the college on the arrival at Government post graduate college Attock. The Principal, Post Graduate College, Attock gave a briefing and highlighted the long history of the college. Prof. Majid Bhatti said that the region is rich in terms of Potohar culture. Different nations have ruled in this region in different eras, Potohar is the name of the overall culture of different nations. Punjab Arts Council set up stalls of artisans from all over the province like Paper mache, truck art, stone carving, doll making, beadwork on the occasion of the visit of the American Consul General. Assistant Director Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Sulaiman gave a briefing to the chief guest Consul General William Mika Naval regarding the handicrafts of Punjab and also introduced all the artisans to the chief guest. The folk dance party gave a special performance on the arrival of the chief guest. During the musical performance, William Micah Neville was delighted by the performance of Sunny Prince’s. The violin, guitar and desk performances were also well received by the audience.