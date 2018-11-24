Pakistan has a rich, diverse economic base: LCCI President

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan secures one of the most important geographic locations which made this country a gateway to the energy rich Central Asian Republics while sharing of borders with economic giants like China.

It was stated by the LCCI President Almas Hyder while addressing a 27-member delegation of Foreign Diplomats from West Africa, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Nepal, Thailand, Kenya, China, West Indies, Maldives, South Africa, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Cambia and various other countries, led by Director Program Shahbaz Malik. The LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal, former President Sohail Lashari and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Almas Hyder said that Pakistan provides the shortest link to the Central Asian Republics and China and is sure to become the trade and energy corridor to these countries in near future. One Belt One Road Initiative has already laid the foundation for it and CPEC is all set to transform this dream into reality.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan has a rich and diverse economic base. Our economic activities range from agriculture based raw material to aircraft manufacturing. Our economy has proved itself to be one of the most resilient economies of the world. Despite challenges, we are doing our level best to exploit the immense potential abundantly available in almost all sectors of the economy.

The LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal gave a detailed overview of Pakistan’s economy.

Chairman Foreign Service Academy Shahbaz Malik said that the academy offers a six weeks training program to the foreign diplomats. The purpose of the training is to give the actual image of Pakistan to the world.

During question-answer session, Diplomat from Azerbaijan said that the image of Pakistan is very good in Azerbaijan and the credit goes the Ambassadors of both sides and the effective role of embassies.

Diplomat from Kenya said that Pakistan should get full advantages from Free Africa Trade Agreement. He was interested to have business in Pakistan. The LCCI President Almas Hyder invited him to sign MoU with LCCI. He said that Pakistan is ready to export experienced Farmers to many countries.

Kirgizstan’s representative said that there are a lot of fields in Kirgizstan for the Pakistani investors. “We should work to enhance trade volume between the two countries.”

Diplomat from Uganda said that there is huge trade deficit between the two countries. Uganda’s import from Pakistan is 258 million dollars but the export to Pakistan is meager.

Almas Hyder informed the diplomats that LCCI has planned a delegation to 5 countries soon to explore trade and investment opportunities. He also briefed the diplomats about efforts of the Lahore Chamber regarding ease of doing business and LCCI Corporate Social Responsibilities.

