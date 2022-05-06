Pakistan hands strong demarche to India over “Delimitation Commission” report for IIOJK

Islamabad: On Thursday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan strongly rejected the report of the so-called “Delimitation Commission” of India for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and handed strong demarche to the Indian Charge d’Affaires.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that the so-called Indian commission was aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of IIOJK.

It was conveyed to the Indian side that this entire exercise was farcical and had already been rejected by the cross-section of political parties in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Through this effort, India only wants to lend legitimacy to its illegal actions of August 5, 2019,” the foreign ministry said.

It was emphasized by Pakistan that the ulterior motive of the Indian government was evident from the fact that, under the garb of so-called delimitation, the representation of Muslims in the re-designated constituencies was reduced to their disadvantage.

