Pakistan hands over two Afghan soldiers back to Kabul

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan handed over two Afghan soldiers, who crossed the border, to Afghan Authorities on humanitarian grounds as a good will gesture at Chaman on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Frontier Corps Balochistan handed over soldiers Hayat Ullah and Lateef Ullah Khan back to Afghan Authorities at Chaman. Both had crossed over to Pakistan and were arrested by FC.

The return of serving Afghan National Army and Afghan Border Police soldiers is on humanitarian grounds as good will gesture, the ISPR added.