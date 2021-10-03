Pakistan hands over more aid to Afghanistan

Islamabad

Pakistan handed over another consignment of aid to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border on Saturday as a humanitarian crisis looms over Afghanistan after the US froze the new government’s assets.

According to a statement, the Pakistani government sent six trucks full of flour, rice, and pulses to Afghanistan under the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

The aid was handed over by Landi Kotal Assistant Commissioner Akber Iftikhar to Ghaziullah Hashmi, the in-charge of the Torkham border crossing. The statement said that the Afghan authorities expressed their gratitude for the aid.

On Wednesday, four trucks carrying 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid were handed over to Afghanistan. The trucks were carrying flour, sugar, rice, oil and pulses.

Besides its own ongoing efforts, Pakistan has also been urging the international community to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for the socio-economic development of the war-torn country.–APP