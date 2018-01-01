Pakistan hands over list of 457 Indian prisoners: Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners (58 civil + 399 fishermen) in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad, the foreign ministry said.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively.

Pakistan will release 146 fishermen on 08 January 2018, a foreign ministry statement said.

The Indian Government will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the statement said.

On Friday Pakistani officials handed over 145 Indian fishermen to Indian authorities at Wahga crossing a day after they were freed from a prison in the port city of Karachi and transported to Lahore.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen who cross water boundaries for illegal fishing, but the two bitter neighbors have not yet reached an agreement on maritime boundaries.

Earlier, Pakistan had also released 68 Indian fishermen on 27 October 2017. Pakistan had also freed a group of 78 Indian fishermen in July last year.

Orignally published by NNI