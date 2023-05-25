Pakistan hammers Thailand to continue impressive start at the Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup

Pakistan junior hockey team made it two wins out of two at the Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup with another dominant win over Thailand at Salalah, Oman.

After their impressive 15-1 opening win, Pakistan eased past Thailand 9-0 thanks to five goals from Abdul Rehman with Abdul Hanan Shahid, Abdul Wahab, Arbaz Ahmed and Muhammad Murtaza adding one goal each.

Thailand managed to keep things level with a stout defensive showing until the 15th minute when Abdul Hanan opened the scoring for his side to open the floodgates. Abdul Rehman got the first of his five goals just 4 minutes later before Abdul Wahan chipped in with a goal of his own in the 30th minute.

The match then became the Abdul Rehman show with Pakistan’s no 18 adding scoring the next four goals on his own which included a two-minute hattrick.

With the game already sealed, the Green Shirts scored twice in the latter stages of the match to stamp their complete authority over the match.

The win over Thailand keeps the Pakistan hockey team top of Pool A ahead of India who opened their campaign with an 18-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

Pakistan will face their arch-rivals in their next fixture on the 27th of May.