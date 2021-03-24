Pakistan greatly values friendly ties with UK, COAS Bajwa tells British commander

RAWALPINDI – General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders, Commander Strategic Command of the United Kingdom called ton General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of professional and mutual interest and regional security issues were discussed.

COAS thanked the visiting dignitary and said Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the United Kingdom.

General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders, Commander Strategic Command #UK, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS at #GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of professional & mutual interest and regional security issues were discussed. #ISPR #Pakistan #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/HwRjRANZMu — Khabarwalay (@khabarwalay0) March 24, 2021

The UK commander lauded Pakistan Army’s role in fight against terrorisms and efforts for regional stability.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/chief-of-air-staff-zaheer-ahmed-baber-meets-coas-bajwa/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/australian-hc-meets-coas/