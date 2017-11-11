Pakistan great place for business with great opportunities: UK Trade envoy

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan Rehman Chishti has said that Pakistan was a great place to do business as it offers great opportunities in a variety of sectors. He has further said that both our Governments are ambitious to see more British trade and investment in Pakistan, as well as Pakistani businesses exporting to and operating in the UK. We are committed to working with businesses in both countries to strengthen these ties into the future. Born in Pakistan, Rehman Chishti MP was elected MP for Gillingham and Rainham in the 2010 general election. He was appointed as Trade Envoy to Pakistan in September 2017. According to British High Commission, Rehman Chishti held interactive sessions with government representatives, businessmen from Karachi and Lahore in order to encourage more trade between the two countries. In Karachi, Chishti met with the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to explore how the UK could assist in creating UK investment opportunities. He also met Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, to reiterate the UK’s firm support to continue the preferential market access Pakistan receives under the EU’s GSP+ after the UK leaves the EU in 2019. He also attended the launch of “Emerging Pakistan”, attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and hosted by the Ministry of Commerce. He also attended the Expo Pakistan, and at the Deputy High Commission.