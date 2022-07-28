Pakistan govt, people to win fight against floods: Zhao

Chinese Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said he believed that Pakistani government and people would win the fight against floods and rebuild their homes and said that China was ready to provide help to Pakistan to improve people’s livelihood and pursue social development.

” We believe that the Pakistani government and people will win the fight against flood and rebuild their homes,” he said during his regular briefing while respond ing to a question about supply of relief packages to flood-hit people in Balochistan province.

The Spokesperson said, ” I have noted that affected by Monsoon, Balochistan province of Pakistan has been hit with rounds of heavy rains causing flood.”

As a good friend of Pakistan sharing weal and woe, China had spent no time in sending urgently needed humanitarian supplies including food packages, and solar power generation equipment to help the local people go through difficulties, he added.

Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side was ready to continue to provide help to Pakistan to help improve people’s livelihood and pursue social development.—INP