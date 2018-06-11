Pakistan God’s gift: PM Farooq

Muzaffarabad

Terming Pakistan as greatest gift of Almighty Allah, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that no power on earth can undo and harm Pakistan.

In a message on the eve of ‘Lai Latul Qadar’ (Great Night) he urged the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to pray for the safety and security of Pakistan on this blessed night “Pakistan came into being after matchless sacrifices of tens of thousands of people and only those can realize the value of Pakistan who are deprived of the blessing of freedom”.

Saying that Pakistan is not only center of hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also for the entire Muslim world, the Prime Minister asked the people of Kashmir and Pakistan to pray for the safety and security of the country.

He called upon the political leadership of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to forge unity among their ranks on vital issue of national importance.

The Prime Minister also urged media and civil society to play their role for strengthening Pakistan and promotion of and reinforcing Kashmir Liberation Struggle.

Paying glowing tributes to Pak Army for fighting war against terrorism and defending frontiers of the country, Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that “Nation should also pray for the Pakistan Army for its objective and goals”.

AJK Prime Minister said that economically stabled and democratic Pakistan is soul guarantee for the rely success of Kashmir Liberation Struggle.

Meanwhile prominent religious leader and spiritual guardian of Blawara Shrine Peer Ali Badshah called on Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at Kashmir House Islamabad and congratulated him for passage of Khatme Nabuat (Finality of Prophethood Law) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The peer of Blawara Sharif also extend special invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Blawara Sharif, which was accepted by the Prime Minister.—PR