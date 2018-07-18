Pakistan gives much importance to its relations with China: Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD : Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala says Pakistan gives much importance to its relations with China.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad Wednesday, he said there is a need to further strengthen relations between the two countries on political, parliamentary, social and public levels.

The two sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and further promotion of Pak-China friendship.

China’s ambassador briefed the Deputy Chairman on ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said cooperation between the two countries is moving forward on a right direction.

Share on: WhatsApp