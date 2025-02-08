Pakistan given 331-run target by New Zealand after Phillips’ fiery ton

LAHORE – New Zealand set commanding total of 330/6 in opening match of tri-nation series against Pakistan at the newly revamped Gaddafi Stadium.

After opting to bat first, Kiwis faced early setbacks, losing their openers Will Young who returned on 4 and Rachin Ravindra 25 with the score at a modest 39. However, captain Kane Williamson made 58, anchoring team’s progress with seven boundaries.

Flamboyant hitter Glenn Phillips’ made ton, forming crucial partnerships to steady the ship. The batter blasted an unbeaten 106 from just 74 balls, including six boundaries and seven sixes, leading New Zealand’s charge to a strong total.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Dismissal Will Young 4 4 1 0 100.00 c Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi Rachin Ravindra 25 19 5 0 131.58 c & b Abrar Ahmed Kane Williamson 58 89 7 0 65.17 C Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi Daryl Mitchell 81 84 2 4 96.43 c Khushdil Shah b Abrar Ahmed Tom Latham (wk) 0 3 0 0 0.00 c Kamran Ghulam b Haris Rauf Glenn Phillips 106* 74 6 7 143.24 not out Mitchell Bracewell 31 23 1 3 134.78 c sub b Shaheen Afridi Mitchell Santner 8* 5 1 0 160.00 not out

Tom Latham (0) struggled with the bat, dismissed cheaply by Haris Rauf, while Mitchell Bracewell added a brief but impactful cameo of 31 off 23 balls, hitting one boundary and three sixes before being dismissed by Afridi.

Captain Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten on 8 from 5 balls, helping New Zealand reach a challenging total of 330/6.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets, including those of Young, Williamson, and Bracewell, but he conceded 81 runs from his 10 overs. Abrar Ahmed (2-41) was economical and picked up crucial wickets, while Haris Rauf took 1/21 before leaving the field due to rib pain.

For the unversed, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, and Salman Ali Agha failed to make an impact with the ball, going wicketless.

New Zealand’s dominant batting performance sets Pakistan a daunting target of 331, with Phillips’ explosive knock taking center stage in what was a high-scoring encounter. Pakistan now faces a tough challenge to chase down the total in their opening match of the series.