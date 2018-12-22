Pakistan gets two projects to mitigate climate change risks

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said Pakistan has managed to get two environment friendly projects under Global Climate Fund (GCF) to mitigate climate change risks being faced by the country. The first eco-friendly transport project of the world Zero Emission releasing Metro Bus in Karachi of worth US$ 50 million have been awarded by GCF whereas Climate Smart Agriculture project was also in the final stages of its launch.

Addressing to a ‘Media Debriefing on COP24, Poland and Way forward for Pakistan’ organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA) Pakistan and Zalmi Foundation, the prime minister adviser on climate change informed the media about achievements and progress of the country in the 24th Conference of Parties (COP-24) under United Nations Framework.

Share on: WhatsApp