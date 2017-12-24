Pakistan gets special place among BRI’s countries: Says Lifeng

BEIJING : China’s top economic planner said 86 countries and international organizations have signed 100 cooperation agreements with China under the Belt and Road initiative (BRI).

Pakistan is among the top ones, who stood with China whole-heartedly from the very beginning to get the dream of the World’s connectivity plan a reality, said He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is a pilot and major part of the BRI, Pakistan gets a prominent position among the international community. We appreciates Pakistan’s strong commitment in pushing forward the China’s initiative.

Steady progress was made in the building of the CPEC, the Mombasa-Nairobi railway has been put into operation, construction has begun on the Belgrade – Stara Pazova section of the Hungary-Serbia railway and the Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates, the operation of the Hambantota Port has also been transferred to a Chinese firm.

So far, more than 7,000 cargo train trips have been made between China and Europe, according to He.

In the coming 2018, the NDRC will focus on the implementation of agreements reached at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing in May, he said.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road trade routes to seek common development and prosperity.

Orignally published by INP