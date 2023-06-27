KARACHI – Russian ship Clyde Noble loaded with crude docked at Karachi port, bringing the second shipment of oil.

The ship is currently anchored in the outer anchorage which is Karachi Port. As per routine all ships arrive at the outer anchorage first from where the KPT pilot locks and berths the ship in the port channel.

Masses were hopeful that after arrival of Russian oil in Pakistan prices of petroleum products would be reduced. But the authorities concerned were of the view that after regular arrival of Russian oil, the prices of petroleum products would be reduced.

According to the details, the Russian ship anchored with crude oil in the port limits, as soon as the berthing plan of the ship is finalized, the work of bringing the ship to the oil pier will be started.

Earlier, the first Russian ship carrying crude oil arrived in Pakistan on June 11, 2023, the Russian ship Pure Point reached Karachi port, 45 thousand metric tons of oil was loaded in the 183-meter-long Russian ship.

When the first Russian ship reached Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared a twee in which he mentioned fulfilling another promise to the nation.