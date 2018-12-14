Pakistan gets right to host Asia Cup in 2020

Sports Reporter

The Asian Cricket Council has granted Pakistan the right to host the next Asia Cup in the year 2020, although it is not yet decided where Pakistan will host the event.

The decision was made during the ACC Executive board meeting in Dhaka.

“The next Asia Cup will be hosted by Pakistan.

The hosting right belongs to them and it is up to them where they want to host the tournament,” said ACC President Nazmul Hassan after the meeting.

The next Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September 2020 just before the ICC T20 World Cup and the intra-continental event will also be played in the T20 format.

It is very much likely that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates or any other country, just like India did earlier this year when it hosted the Asia Cup in the UAE.

However, sources believe, a final decision in this regard will only be made a few months before the tournament after analysing the situation in the country.

Pakistan, this year, hosted Emerging teams Asia Cup matches in Karachi with teams from the UAE, Bangladesh and Hong Kong touring for the matches.

