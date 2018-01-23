Pakistan gets latest satellite based method of mapping CO2

Climate Change Ministry to establish effective database

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Ministry of Climate Change started a project in Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency titled as “Geomatic Center for Climate Change and Sustainable Development”. The project with latest techniques and evaluation methods encourages application of Satellite Remote Sensing (SRS), Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geographical Positioning System (GPS) technologies in environmental monitoring and decision-making.Geomatic Centrehas already initiated the process of mapping CO2 emissions in Pakistan using GIS.

Officials of EPA, SUPARCO and Ministry gathered here at the Serena Hotel on Monday at a seminar on “Role of Geographical Information System (GIS) in Monitoring CO2 Emissions” and briefed the students, media persons and environmentalists about the new project and its utility. The seminar focused on capacity buildingand integratingskills of different public and private stakeholders on Geographical Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) technologies. The focus of this seminar is to echo government efforts to confront this environmental challenge using GIS modelling techniques.

In the seminar different resource persons from public and private organizations presented their efforts and highlighted the importance and role of GIS in various dimensions.

One of the most important environmental challenges faced by Pakistan today is the escalating levels of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. CO2 is one of the greatest contributors to the global warming which ultimately impacts the climate change. Moving ahead with world using modern technologies and to better understand the complex situations, Geographical Information System (GIS) offers some tangible solutions in both environment and climate change fields. A GIS is the logical choice for a system to house the CO2 source and sink data, as it could visually display spatial relationships and perform queries and screening analyses with ease.

The Geomatic Center with its immense efforts and technical expertise prepared the Environmental Atlas of Islamabad which was inaugurated by theHonorable Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change. She gave his valuable remarks on the efforts of the Geomatic Project in the preparation of the Atlas, its importance and threw some light on the need of saving our environment and mother Earth. The Honorable Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the efforts of the Geomatic Center for organizing this seminar and thanked the participating organizations for making it successful.