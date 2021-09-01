Pakistan gets hosting rights for South Asian Netball Championship 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will host the South Asian Netball Championship next year, which will be attended by teams from seven nations.

Reports said that the championship will begin from June 15 to 18, 2022 in Islamabad. Teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Afghanistan will participate in it.

The Asian Netball Championship is organised every two years with teams from across Asia competing.

First 7 editions were held every four years, then the duration was reduced to two years starting from 2012.

ساؤتھ ایشین نیٹ بال چیمپئن شپ کی میزبانی پاکستان کو مل گئی چیمپئن شپ 15 سے 18 جون 2022 تک اسلام آباد میں ہوگی کراچی: میزبان پاکستان سمیت 7 ممالک کی ٹیمیں شرکت کریں گی بھارت، بنگلادیش، سری لنکا، مالدیپ، نیپال اور افغانستان شرکت کرے گا — Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) September 1, 2021

Sri Lanka is the most successful team and as it had bagged victory five times in the championship.