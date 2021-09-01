Pakistan gets hosting rights for South Asian Netball Championship 2022

By
Web desk
-
10

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will host the South Asian Netball Championship next year, which will be attended by teams from seven nations.

Reports said that the championship will begin from June 15 to 18, 2022 in Islamabad.  Teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Afghanistan will participate in it.

The Asian Netball Championship is organised every two years with teams from across Asia competing.

First 7 editions were held every four years, then the duration was reduced to two years starting from 2012.

Sri Lanka is the most successful team and as it had bagged victory five times in the championship.

Previous articleCOAS Bajwa lauds efforts of Pakistani players in Tokyo Olympics
Next articleVeteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away in Sringar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR