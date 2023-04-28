Pakistan gets Asia’s ‘largest’ visa center of UAE in Karachi

KARACHI – In a major development for the people of the country’s financial capital, the United Arab Emirates has formed Asia’s biggest visa center in the port city to facilitate people of the country’s southeastern region to get visas without having them traveled to the federal capital.

The state-of-the-art center comprises 11 counters and at least 200 people will get UAE visas on a daily basis. The development will help residents of the country’s largest city as Pakistanis are among the two largest expat communities in the Gulf State.

Sharing his views, Emirate’s Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remethi said that the center has been established to save the time of people. Nearly 1.7 million Pakistanis in UAE and there is no restriction regarding visas in any district, he said.

The Consul General also visited the new visa center with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Chief Minister said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan will be provided facilities at the visa center if they get employment opportunities in the UAE.

KARACHI: Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on invitation of UAE CG H.E Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi visited #UAE Visa Center offering work visas, attestation facilities & providing consular services to employees who apply for jobs in UAE. CM was accompanied by LG Minister Nasir Shah. pic.twitter.com/lCtnvZPRAn — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) April 28, 2023

He linked it with a boost in employment opportunities in the UAE. Besides providing consular services to the employees applying for jobs, verification facilities are provided at the visa center on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, CM Shah thanked UAE Government for providing convenience to the people of Sindh and Balochistan by establishing such a modern, resourceful, and convenient facility in Karachi.

Let it be known that Islamabad and Abu Dhabi have historically maintained friendly and cooperative relations. The two sides have strong economic ties, with the UAE being one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a significant source of investment.

Pakistani diaspora in the UAE contributed significantly to the development and economy, while the UAE has provided employment opportunities for many Pakistanis as ties between two sides are multifaceted and mutually beneficial.