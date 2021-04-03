Pakistan gets approval from China for meat export

Following the removal of quarantine restrictions imposed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, China has decided to import meat from a Pakistani company.

China has, however, voiced concerns regarding stumbling blocks in bilateral economic ties, according to details obtained on Friday.

The Organic Meat Company was granted permission to sell heat-treated meat to China by Chinese Customs.

“The company has pioneered the heat treatment process whereby foot and mouth disease virus can be removed from beef meat,” the company said in a filing with the bourse. “This process will enable us to access more markets for value-added meat products.”

China is one of the world’s biggest beef buyers, importing half a million tonnes per year to fill a supply-demand deficit.

Quarantine restrictions were levied by Chinese authorities on Pakistani beef, which has the lowest price in the world.

According to Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan exports beef in bulk to Vietnam, where it reaches China without restrictions.

Read more