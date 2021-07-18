Pakistan gets 1.24m AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan reported 2,783 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, as per the statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre.

A total of 49,247 people were tested for the infection on Friday, said the NCOC, out of whom 2,783 turned out to be positive.

This brings the positivity ratio across the country to 5.65%. A day earlier, the country reported a jump in its positivity rate for the virus, which went up to 6.17%. The last time Pakistan crossed the 6% positivity rate mark was almost two months ago in May.

Pakistan also reported 39 deaths from the infection over the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan since the pandemic began has risen to 986,668, while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 45,579.

Meanwhile, Pakistan received 1.24 million more doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine under the Covax programme Saturday.

A consignment containing 1.236 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine reached Islamabad onboard a foreign airliner, Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed.