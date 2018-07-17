Pakistan, Germany sign MoU on promotion of renewable energy

ISLAMABAD : A Memorandum of Understanding on Renewable Energy has been signed between Pakistan and Germany.

German Ambassador in Pakistan Martin Kobler and Information Minister Ali Zafar signed the MoU.

While addressing the ceremony of signing of MOU between Pakistan and Germany for establishing Pakistan German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF), the Federal Minister for Energy, Syed Ali Zafar said that newly established renewable forum would fortify Pakistan’s efforts to capitalize available potential of clean and green energy.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Energy, Syed Ali Zafar, Martin Kobler, Ambassador of Germany and Rizwan Memon, Secretary, Power Division.

Highlighting the importance of the event, the Minister stated, “this forum would serve as a hub for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency business networking, customer outreach and business development in Pakistan and Germany.

He stated that available potential in the country and global developments in the sector will definitely play a vital role in ensuring sustainable, clean affordable and much reliant resource of energy to the consumers.

The Government in its thrust to have large share of ARE power intends to get benefit from the experiences of the developed nations. Since, Germany is one of those developed countries that have exploited renewable power at a large scale, its experience, expertise and developments made in this sector are of particular interest for Pakistan.

The Minister further expressed that he would take every possible step to avail benefit of the clean, affordable, reliable and sustainable renewable power resources of the country. Renewable Energy is the most promising option to meet the increasing energy demand of the country without damaging economic conditions of the country and at the same time reducing carbon emissions that in turn result in managing global climate changes, he added.

Martin Kobler, Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan in his speech appreciated the endeavors of the corresponding ministries and departments in turning the dream of establishing PGREF into a reality.

He stated “though establishment of PGREF took more than three years, however, we see this as an opportunity by contributed in expanding energy mix portfolio of Pakistan by integrating larger share of renewable power and bringing in more private sector investment in this sector.”

He appreciated the efforts in bringing renewable power into the system, however, expressed that deeming the potential for renewable power in the country, particularly solar, small hydro, wind, biomass and other, the share of renewable power could have been more.

