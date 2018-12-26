Pakistan gear up for South Africa challenge

Centurion

For the first time since South Africa’s readmission, Centurion will be a host to a Boxing Day match when the first of the three Tests against Pakistan kicks off.

The last time Pakistan were at the SuperSport Park, they were trounced by an innings and 18 runs as the Graeme Smith-led South Africa completed a 3-0 whitewash over the visitors. For Pakistan, their batting woes headlined the series. After eight years, not much has changed.

Pakistan’s batting troubles in away series are well-documented. And the seam-friendly conditions in South Africa amplify them – something which is underscored by the fact that Pakistan’s batting average of 20.77 here is the worst. And, in the backdrop of multiple batting collapses against New Zealand just some weeks ago that saw them lose their second home series in the UAE in approximately a year, there aren’t too many expectations from their batsmen.

Sarfraz Ahmed, however, wants to bat first on a wicket which had a lot of green on it 48 hours before the toss. The desire stems from the history of the Centurion surface becoming difficult to bat on in the fourth innings.

But, it also has to do with Pakistan’s abysmal record while chasing of late. On as many as six occasions since 2016, they have given away their all ten wickets to oppositions while chasing.

But, it is not like Pakistan do well when they bat first. In their last five matches, on the placid UAE pitches, Pakistan’s batting collapsed thrice in the first innings. One can only imagine what would unfold when this abysmal form is coupled with the seam-friendly conditions.

South African batsmen have also been having their share of troubles. In their last Test outing which was in an away series against Sri Lanka, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, and Dean Elgar averaged 10, 10, and 12.25 respectively. Pakistan pacers and Yasir Shah certainly have an opportunity to make the most of the trio’s lack of scores. But, again, for Pakistan to get their only third win in South Africa, their batsmen need to step up and post big scores so their bowlers have something to play with.

Rain is forecasted on the last three days of the match, but this does promise to be an exciting series as both sides don’t really like drawing matches. Before entering this series, South Africa has played nine matches this year and haven’t drawn any. Pakistan, playing eight matches so far this year, and drew only one.

Pakistan probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c&wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

[South Africa probable XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Dale Styen, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Oliver.—Agencies]

