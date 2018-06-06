Pakistan gave sacrifices for global peace, world must recognize it: Saleem Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD : Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Deputy Chairman Senate has said that Pakistan wants peace to flourish at regional and global level and world must recognize the sacrifices offered by Pakistan in war against terrorism.

He said this while talking to Nicole Goia Ambassador of Romania at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman Senate said that Pakistan considers Romania an important country and wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation for mutual benefits of the two sides. He said that though both Romania and Pakistan have strong linkage at political and other levels, however, the trade volume between the two is at lower ebb and there is dire need to boost economic and trade links. He said that business and trade cooperation will bring people of the two countries more close to each other.

He lauded the excellent cooperation between Pakistan and Romania at international forums and hope that the two sides would explore new vistas of cooperation to place bilateral relations at high pedestal.

Mandviwala also called for increased cooperation at parliamentary level to give parliamentary diplomacy a chance to discuss and share thoughts on matters of mutual concern and share experiences for better collaboration.

Both sides exchanged views on matter of mutual interests specially focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Deputy Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan places its bilateral relations with Romania at high esteem and there is huge scope to further strengthening parliamentary, cultural and economic ties for mutual benefits of both the nations.

He said that trade bodies of both the nations can steer the efforts for boosting the economic ties.

Romanian Ambassador said that Romania is looking forward for increased cooperation in trade through increased cooperation with trade bodies of Pakistan and other mutually beneficial economic activities . He extended invitation to Deputy Chairman to visit Romania.

The Deputy Chairman Senate expressed well wishes to the government, people and parliament of Romania and hoped that both sides would strive to explore new vistas of cooperation for investment in different sectors.