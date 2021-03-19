Pakistan fundamental partner of UN: Guterres phones Qureshi

Imran Yaqub Dhillon New York

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General, Anotnio Guterres.

Views were exchanged on a range of issues on the UN agenda including the Covid-19 situation; economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic; international debt relief efforts; equitable availability of vaccines for the developing countries; peacekeeping; Jammu and Kashmir dispute; and the Afghan peace process.

Lauding the UNSG’s leadership during challenging times, the Foreign Minister welcomed his availability to serve a second term in office, and expressed Pakistan’s full support for Mr. Guterres’s re-appointment for another five-year tenure.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with a strong UN playing a central role for the delivery of its mandates that meet the expectations of Member States.

The UNSG valued Pakistan’s constructive contributions towards the effective functioning of the Organisation in the different areas of its work, calling Pakistan a “fundamental partner of the United Nations.”