Pakistan fully prepared to respond aggression: President Alvi

RISALPUR : President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is a peace loving country but is fully prepared and capable to respond to any aggression.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at PAF academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur today, he pointed out that the glorious past of the armed forces is witnessed to the fact that the sons of the soil defended the motherland with sweat and blood.

The President said that Pakistan however follows the policy of friendly relations with all its neighbors. He said we also desire to establish warm relations based on mutual respect with the international community.

President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices both in terms of human and material in the war against terrorism. He said we stand firmly committed to this cause and would not allow any anybody to misinterpret our intent and actions.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan is facing both internal and external challenges but vowed to overcome them through cohesive approach. He said that our struggle against terrorism has played vital role for regional peace and security. He said our armed forces displayed immaculate harmony in the operations against terrorism.

The President said that Pakistan Air Force being highly potent element of the national defense, played leading role in annihilating the sanctuaries of the terrorists.

Arif Alvi said the graduating cadets have been trained in line with the finest traditions set by the great air warriors of the past and expressed the confidence that they will set new records in the line of duty. He asked the cadets to demonstrate complete professionalism to maintain the status of being second to none as envisioned by the founding father.

The President acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Air Force towards indigenization saying the goverment will fully support all such efforts and provide resources to equip the armed forces will latest technology to ensure national defense.

Earlier the President gave away medals to the outstanding cadets. The coveted Sword of Honor was received by cadet Zeeshan Ashraf.

The president also inspected the guard of honor. On the occasion, the PAF aircraft presented fly past and breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers.

The ceremony was also attended by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar and the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan.

